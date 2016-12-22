FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

“Four Minutes for India” – a competition to transform India

December 22, 2016
Participation is invited for a nationwide ideation competition in which youth can put forth their ideas that have the potential to transform India, through a short video of 4 mins’ duration.

The event titled “Four Minutes for India” is being organised by Amrita University in association with “Ayudh,” the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

The participants are allowed to use selfie videos, short speeches, short films and images to convey the idea effectively using English or any other Indian language of their choice, and present their ideas in an imaginative and creative way.

Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs. 30,000. The competition is open for high school, graduate and postgraduate students. The last date to send entries is on or before 6 January, 2017.

On 12 January, 2017 the top ten entries will get an opportunity to present their ideas as part of the National Youth Day celebrations at the Amritapuri Campus of Amrita University.

For more details, visit: www.ayudh.in

