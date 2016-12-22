“Four Minutes for India” – a competition to transform India

Participation is invited for a nationwide ideation competition in which youth can put forth their ideas that have the potential to transform India, through a short video of 4 mins’ duration.

The event titled “Four Minutes for India” is being organised by Amrita University in association with “Ayudh,” the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

The participants are allowed to use selfie videos, short speeches, short films and images to convey the idea effectively using English or any other Indian language of their choice, and present their ideas in an imaginative and creative way.

Winners will receive a cash prize of Rs. 30,000. The competition is open for high school, graduate and postgraduate students. The last date to send entries is on or before 6 January, 2017.

On 12 January, 2017 the top ten entries will get an opportunity to present their ideas as part of the National Youth Day celebrations at the Amritapuri Campus of Amrita University.

For more details, visit: www.ayudh.in