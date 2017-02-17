FLASH NEWS DMK to vote against Edapadi Palanisamy Govt in Floor Test Don’t be remote-controlled Chief Minister, DMK’s Stalin tells Palaniswami Supreme Court gets 5 more judges, taking strength to 28 Remonetisation process almost complete: Jaitley I’m UP’s adopted son, would do better than its own sons: PM Dimple Yadav campaigns for sister-in-law Aparna in Lucknow Our troops can fight IS, if US opens arms warehouse: Subramanian Swamy UAE announces plan to build first city on Mars by 2117 Man City fined ₹29 lakh for breaching anti-doping rule FIFA wants 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by four countries

Coimbatore


Four tamers injured in Manapparai Jallikattu event

Covai Post Network
February 17, 2017

Tiruchi Four bull tamers were injured in the Jallikattu event at Rayanpatti in Manapparai taluk of Tiruchi district.

Over 10,000 spectators including 3,000 women gathered to witness the event in which 229 bulls and 269 tamers took part.

Jallikattu bulls from 10 districts including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Theni and Karur took part in the event. While four bulls were disqualified in the medical screening before the event, one tamer was also disqualified on medical grounds.

“The event was conducted as per the conditions laid down by the Government and proper medical tests, were carried out to both the bulls and tamers,” District Collector K.S. Palanisamy, who witnessed the event along with other officials, said.

