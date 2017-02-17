Four tamers injured in Manapparai Jallikattu event

Tiruchi Four bull tamers were injured in the Jallikattu event at Rayanpatti in Manapparai taluk of Tiruchi district.

Over 10,000 spectators including 3,000 women gathered to witness the event in which 229 bulls and 269 tamers took part.

Jallikattu bulls from 10 districts including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Theni and Karur took part in the event. While four bulls were disqualified in the medical screening before the event, one tamer was also disqualified on medical grounds.

“The event was conducted as per the conditions laid down by the Government and proper medical tests, were carried out to both the bulls and tamers,” District Collector K.S. Palanisamy, who witnessed the event along with other officials, said.