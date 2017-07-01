Fourth Labour Congress inaugurated at Ganga Hospital

” Indian problems require Indian solutions” said Dr Rajasekaran at the inaugural function of ‘4th Labour Congress’ organised by Ganga Women and Child Centre here on Saturday.

Dr S Rajasekharan further discussed the importance of innovation and research from India.

“Medicine is a grey science full of controversies. The number of original research papers published from India has decreased drastically. Many a time for Indian problems we refer to the west for solutions which shows the lack of research in our nation” he said.

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Tony Tan, Chairman of the Department of Plastic Surgery, Ganga Hospital Dr S Rajasapapathy, Head of the department Ganga women and Child Centre Dr Suma Natarajan, Chairman Ganga Hospital Dr JG Shanmuganathan and Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan were also present