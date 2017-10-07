Free coaching for NEET launched; create proper environment, says Vanathi

A free coaching centre to prepare students for NEET has been opened by Makkal Sevai Maiyum (MSM) by founder and State BJP general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan.
NEET questions cover both CBSE and state syllabus and hence students need extra preparation and MSM aims to create that environment, she said.
The coaching centre for students in the corporation limits was inaugurated by Vanathi in the presence of Success Academy President S Irudhayanathan and United Institute of Technology president S Shanmugam.
Vanathi said that classes would be held every Saturday and Sunday students should make full use of it to get prepared for success in NEET.
Some politicians are politicising the NEET issue, she said, adding: “I request those politicians to do needful for students like giving a free coaching so that it will be helpful for students.”
As many as 30 students from 14 corporation schools in city have been selected for this coaching. The selection is on the basis of a preliminary exam conducted by MSM.
