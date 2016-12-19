The Rotaract Club of Saibaba Colony, along with Rotary Club of Coimbatore, today held a free eye check up camp at Thondamuthur Government Primary School. Around 70 people were examined for various eye ailments in the camp titled ‘Retina’.

Doctors from MD Eye Hospital examined the patients and referred a few, who required immediate attention, to the hospital for surgery.

The Secretary of Rotaract Club of Saibaba Colony, Sampath.K, said the club would conduct similar camp every month for the benefit of the needy. “In spite of a very short notice, today’s camp received very good response,” he added.