31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • The Class 12 results had just been declared by Bihar Board and a whopping 65% students failed to clear the exams
  • Rajasthan HC Judge who moved for the cow to be declared the national animal has theory about peacocks
  • I-T proceedings in money laundering case against Satyendra Jain to go on; Delhi HC not convinced by Jain’s petition seeking stay
  • BJP has appealed students to hit the streets against the results, which have declared 65% students as ‘failed’
  • West Bengal government announced a complete ban on donations in private schools and colleges.
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
Coimbatore

Free eye check up camp

Covai Post Network
December 19, 2016

The Rotaract Club of Saibaba Colony, along with Rotary Club of Coimbatore, today held a free eye check up camp at Thondamuthur Government Primary School. Around 70 people were examined for various eye ailments in the camp titled ‘Retina’.

Doctors from MD Eye Hospital examined the patients and referred a few, who required immediate attention, to the hospital for surgery.

The Secretary of Rotaract Club of Saibaba Colony, Sampath.K, said the club would conduct similar camp every month for the benefit of the needy. “In spite of a very short notice, today’s camp received very good response,” he added.

