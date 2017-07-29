29 Jul 2017, Edition - 746, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Free health camp for women held

Covai Post Network
July 29, 2017

Covai Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (COGS) organised a free health camp here under its ‘Nari Swasthya Pahel’ – a women’s health initiative.

The programme was organised for the benefit of the Coimbatore Women Police and general public at the Purandara Das Kalyana Mandapam at RS Puram today. It was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S Lakshmi.

The general health checkup included screening for diabetes, heavy menstrual bleeding, poly-cystic ovarian syndrome, anaemia, cervical cancer and breast cancer. The camp was not just to provide health services to women coming from economically backward societies, but to create awareness and got sensitised about various health issues.

Rao Hospitals CEO Vino Varghese told The Covai Post, “This is the first time COGS is organising such a health camp for women. Around 400 women registered for the camp. Diseases, if diagnosed early, can easily be treated and in that way this camp creates awareness.”

