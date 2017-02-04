FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Free tailoring centre to help women become self-reliant

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017

To uplift BPL women and make them independent, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Coimbatore’s women’s wing started its second free tailoring centre for women in Kasturi Garden, Pilayar Puram near Sundara Puram in the city.

Farzana Riyas, President of the women’s wing, said, “It’s a very poor area; we thought of opening this free tailoring centre for women and free tuition centre for school students.”

“Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Coimbatore has been successfully running Libas Tailoring Institute for Women for the past 14 years at Hidhaya Islamic College for Women in Karumbukkadai. The goal of the institute is to make women in the community self-reliant, self-sufficient and financially independent,” said Zahina Rizwan, Secretary of the women’s wing.

Till date, 120 students have completed their tailoring course and around 1,300 students have benefited from this institute.

Libas is affiliated to the Government Polytechnic for Women and the course is certified under the CTDP programme of Human Resource and Development.

