Free tailoring centre to help women become self-reliant

To uplift BPL women and make them independent, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Coimbatore’s women’s wing started its second free tailoring centre for women in Kasturi Garden, Pilayar Puram near Sundara Puram in the city.

Farzana Riyas, President of the women’s wing, said, “It’s a very poor area; we thought of opening this free tailoring centre for women and free tuition centre for school students.”

“Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Coimbatore has been successfully running Libas Tailoring Institute for Women for the past 14 years at Hidhaya Islamic College for Women in Karumbukkadai. The goal of the institute is to make women in the community self-reliant, self-sufficient and financially independent,” said Zahina Rizwan, Secretary of the women’s wing.

Till date, 120 students have completed their tailoring course and around 1,300 students have benefited from this institute.

Libas is affiliated to the Government Polytechnic for Women and the course is certified under the CTDP programme of Human Resource and Development.