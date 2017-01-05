Freight movement picks up at Pollachi after gauge conversion

Freight movement, especially inward freight, has been on the rise at Pollachi Junction ever since the opening of the new goods shed platform in July last with full rake handling facility to utilise the freight potential of Pollachi area.

The new goods shed was constructed at Pollachi Junction as part of gauge conversion in Palakkad Town / Podanur – Pollachi section, with a full rake capacity of 42 wagons.

Most of the freight commodities handled prior to gauge conversion were gradually coming back to Pollachi, except for paddy from Thanjavur. The junction continues to receive goods in the form of Soyabeans, Maize, Wheat and Dry Oil Cake in recent days and freight handling is expected to increase in the coming months.

A total number of nine rakes, carrying various freight commodities, have arrived at Pollachi since its opening, an official release said today.

Five rakes of 42 wagons carrying Soyabeans arrived in July, August, September and December last year. The commodities were booked from Badnera in Central Railway. Two rakes of 42 wagons carrying Wheat in October arrived from Kota and Saugor stations in West Central Railway.

One rake of 42 wagons carrying Maize arrived in September from Mansi in East Central Railway. The latest arrival yesterday of a rake of 42 wagons carrying Dry Oil Cake from Hinganghat station in Central Railway appeared to be an encouraging factor.

Obliging the demands of traders, the Coir Board held discussions with Palakkad Division along with other stakeholders like Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR), Container suppliers of Vallarpadam Terminal, Kochi, regarding loading coir products from this station.