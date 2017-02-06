From Thiruthuraipoondi to Fort St. George…. a slow but steady journey

Chennai: It has been a slow but steady rise for Sasikala. From being the wife of a government servant, to the owner of a small video recorder rental store ; a friend of AIADMK Propaganda Secretar; the Chief Minister’s “Udanpirava Sagothari”, General Secretary of AIADMK and now Chief Minister-elect.

Born in 1957 at Thiruthuraipoondi in composite Thanjavur district, Sasikala, a school dropout, was married to Natarajan then a Government PRO. The wedding was presided over by none other than DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

In the eighties, her husband urged South Arcot Collector V.S. Chandralekha to introduce Sasikala to the then AIADMK Propaganda Secretary J. Jayalalithaa, so that she (Sasikala) could video record Jaya’s meetings.

Impressed with Sasikala’s work, Jayalalithaa took her along for all the meetings and eventually the two became thick friends. She became a regular visitor to Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence ‘Veda Nilayam’.

After MGR’s death, the couple moved into Veda Nilayam in 1988. However, Jayalalithaa showed the door to Natarajan in 1990.

Sasi however travelled with Jayalalithaa wherever she went. Jayalalithaa publicly called her as ‘Udanpirava Sagodari’.

Though Sasikala maintained a very low profile during Jayalalithaa’s time, she learnt all the political manoeuvring from the backstage.

This was evident when people heard Sasikala’s voice for the first time when she addressed the party officials soon after being elected as the party General Secretary.

Though in 2011 Jayalalithaa asked Sasikala and her family to pack up and leave Veda Nilayam, she managed to get back.

Sasikala’s supporters point out that she assisted Jayalalithaa in the party affairs – and was with her during tough times.

Post Jayalalithaa, it remains to be seen whether the party would remain the same as it was before December 5 (the day Jayalalithaa passed away).

Yesterday’s meeting of MLAs, though called at a short notice, came after a day when Sasikala appointed some former Ministers and partymen, who were shunted out by Jayalalithaa, to important posts.

Sasikala may lack the charisma but her hold over the MLAs is strong. Like Jayalalithaa, Sasikala too has faced corruption charges. The Supreme Court is yet to deliver the verdict in the disproportionate assets case. If it goes against her, it will come as a blow to her and the party.

Furthermore the Election Commission of India is also processing various complaints against the election of Sasikala as AIADMK’s General Secretary.