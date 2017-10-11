Frustrated over parents pressure to perform well, teen kills self

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into a tank in a farmland near her house at Servaikaranplayam, MG Pudur in Pollachi.

According to sources, Nithya, daughter of Krishnamoorthy, was periodically reprimanded by her parents for not performing well academically. Nithya, it is learnt, lost interest in going to school.

Frustrated over constant pressure from her parents to perform better, she jumped into the tank.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body that was handed over to her parents after the post mortem.A case has been registered.