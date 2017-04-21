FLASH NEWS Sensex falls 57.09 points to end at 29,365.30; Nifty down 17 points to 9,119.40 Kamal Haasan summoned to court over his Mahabharata remarks. Hindu Makkal Katchi, a fringe group, filed a case against him Baahubali 2 actor Sathyaraj: ‘I would like to apologise for statement made 9 years back’ Supreme Court disposes of a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to ensure that the Kohinoor diamond is brought back Madurai bench of Madras High Court dismisses petition in Dhanush paternity case Prosecutors say 28-year-old German-Russian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund team bus Policeman killed in Paris attack, ISIS claims responsibility Internet providers ordered to ban child sexual abuse content Our work will be affected if FIRs are filed against us: Army Mumbai Indians complete their highest successful IPL chase

Coimbatore


FSSAI testing labs to be upgraded

Covai Post Network
April 21, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Centre has allocated Rs. 500 crore for upgradation of Food Testing Centres (Lab) across the country, CEO of food regulator, FSSAI, Pawan Kumar Agarwal said today.

Two labs in Tamil Nadu will be taken up for upgradation, Agarwal, told reporters on the sidelines of a steering committee meeting held at the district collectorate here.

It was also decided to partner with 124 private testing labs, he said adding that FSSAI would take efforts to incorporate few suggestions given by private players to the rule book.

Earlier, addressing the meeting, Agarwal said that the food safety regulations were strictly adhered to in Tamil Nadu, which has the highest number of officials in the department, who maintain high standard as far as food safety is concerned.

The FSSAI was successful in sensitizing the people in Tamil Nadu on their rights to good food, he said.

District Collector T.N. Hariharan, Corporation Commissioner Dr. Vijayakarthikeyan and FSSAI Tamil Nadu Commissioner, Amutha and several officials participated in the meeting.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS