Ganga Hospital surgeon to head global spine research group

Dr S. Rajasekaran, chairman of the department of orthopaedic and spine surgery at Ganga Hospital in the City, has been elected president of the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS) in Japan.

The announcement was made during the society annual meeting in Kobe, Japan. Dr Rajasekaran will also chair the next annual meeting to be held in India in March 2018.

Ganga Hospital said in a statement that it was the first time that an Indian had been elected president of the society.

Established 45 years ago in the US, the society has 450 spine surgeons as members from all over the Asia-Pacific region. It supports the travel of two young surgeons to different centres of expertise around the world. The society has strict criteria for membership and entertains applications only on merit and on recommendation of three international members, the statement adds.

Dr. Rajasekaran is also the current president of the Society of International Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology. He previously held the position of Chair of International Research Commission, AOSpine, Switzerland; president of International Society for the Study of Lumbar Spine, Canada (2012); World Orthopaedic Concern, UK (2005-2007); Indian Orthopaedic Association (2012) and Association of Spine Surgeons of India for four years up to 2012.