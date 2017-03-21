FLASH NEWS Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January CM Yogi Adityanath clears 20 acres of land for Ramayana museum in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara climbs four places to be No 2 in ICC Test batsmen’s rankings behind Steve Smith Subramanian Swamy seeks urgent hearing of Ayodhya dispute in SC. Court asks parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus: Reports India ranks 122nd among world’s happiest nations World’s oldest billionaire Sr David Rockefeller dies at the age of 101 Flipkart raises $1 billion, to raise $1 billion more: Report Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 10 Indian fishermen & 1 boat from Ramanathapuram, Rameswaram in sea area north of Delft Island Delhi HC pulled up Indian Air Force for biased rule denying study leave to airman while officers are entitled to it, reports U.S. plans to ban passengers from about a dozen countries from carrying most electronic devices on U.S.-bound flights – official

Coimbatore


Gangai Amaran calls on Rajini, seeks support

Covai Post Network
March 21, 2017

Chennai: Noted music director and BJP candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency Gangai Amaran called on superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence today and sought his support for his candidature. The two were closeted for about half-an-hour.

Though, Rajnikanth, is seen as close to the BJP leadership , it remains a moot question whether he would openly support the party’s candidate for the R.K. Nagar constituency that is going to polls on April 12.

Rajinikanth, who had earlier openly supported alliances and candidates by speaking in their favour, in the recent years has distanced himself from openly supporting any party.

