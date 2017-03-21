Gangai Amaran calls on Rajini, seeks support

Chennai: Noted music director and BJP candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency Gangai Amaran called on superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence today and sought his support for his candidature. The two were closeted for about half-an-hour.

Though, Rajnikanth, is seen as close to the BJP leadership , it remains a moot question whether he would openly support the party’s candidate for the R.K. Nagar constituency that is going to polls on April 12.

Rajinikanth, who had earlier openly supported alliances and candidates by speaking in their favour, in the recent years has distanced himself from openly supporting any party.