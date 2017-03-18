Gangai Amaran vows to take on T.T.V. Dinakaran

Music director and lyricist Gangai Amaran, who has been nominated by the BJP as its candidate for the R.K. Nagar constituency, has vowed to take on T.T.V. Dinakaran, who is contesting as the candidate of AIADMK Sasikala faction.

Thanking BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Pon Radhakrishnan, and Tamilisai Soundararajan for selecting him as a candidate, Gangai Amaran said he was overwhelmed by the support he received after his nomination.

“I come from a humble back ground. The people have realised that who can bring about positive changes in their lives. I am confident that I will win here,” he said.

Congratulating the music director, State BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “an ordinary person has been given the ticket and elevated as a candidate. ”

Gangai Amaran had earlier questioned the legitimacy of V.K. Sasikala taking over as AIADMK general secretary and calling herself as a political heir of Jayalalithaa. He had also alleged that Sasikala and her kin grabbed his 22-acre farmhouse from him in the early 1990s.