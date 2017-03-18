FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


Gangai Amaran vows to take on T.T.V. Dinakaran

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017

Music director and lyricist Gangai Amaran, who has been nominated by the BJP as its candidate for the R.K. Nagar constituency, has vowed to take on T.T.V. Dinakaran, who is contesting as the candidate of AIADMK Sasikala faction.

Thanking BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Pon Radhakrishnan, and Tamilisai Soundararajan for selecting him as a candidate, Gangai Amaran said he was overwhelmed by the support he received after his nomination.

“I come from a humble back ground. The people have realised that who can bring about positive changes in their lives. I am confident that I will win here,” he said.

Congratulating the music director, State BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “an ordinary person has been given the ticket and elevated as a candidate. ”

Gangai Amaran had earlier questioned the legitimacy of V.K. Sasikala taking over as AIADMK general secretary and calling herself as a political heir of Jayalalithaa. He had also alleged that Sasikala and her kin grabbed his 22-acre farmhouse from him in the early 1990s.

