Police today arrested one person for allegedly growing ganja in a farm near Mettupalayam.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police officials went to Mampatti and during investigation it was found that Selvam, a labourer in the land, was cultivating the plants without the knowledge of the land owner.

Seven ganja plants,weighing nearly 20 kgs were destroyed. Selvam was taken into custody and lodged in the central prison here.