Gaur creates panic entering village, forest officials send it back

A gaur meandered out of the Mettupalayam forest range and entered the Teachers Colony village nearby causing little damage. Forest officials succeeded in sending it back to Nellimalai forest.

According to forest department officials, “Around 6.30 am, a roughly eight-year-old Indian gaur came down from the forest ranges and moved around Teachers Colony. People quickly informed the forest department.”

Mettupalayam ranger S Selvaraj came to the spot along with a team and after efforts of around three hours succeeded in sending it back to the forests.

“Through loudspeakers, we asked the people to stay indoors. A few crackers were burst to drive the gaur away.

Fortunately, none was injured and the gaur too was safely sent back,’’ said Selvaraj.