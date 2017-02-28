Gautham Menon to produce Karthik Naren film

Karthik Naren ,the young lad who took the film industry by a storm with his `Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru’ has announced that his next film is titled “Naragasuran”.

And he has confirmed that Aravind Swamy will play the lead role. To add to this there has been a recent confirmation by Gautham Vasudev Menon that he will be the producer.

“Naragasuran is shaping up very well. It will be on the lines of a suspense thriller. As it is confirmed now that it will be produced by Gautham Menon, I am really excited about the project ” Karthik Naren told Covai Post.

About working with Aravind Swamy, he said, “We had two to three discussions. He liked the script very much. As he gets free, we will start the shoot around mid-2017. The other cast and crew are yet to be finalised”

It will be the second part of a thriller trilogy with `Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru’ being the first one and hopes to meet the expectations cinema-goers have.

About filmmaking Karthik said, “I see cinema as a responsible medium. We should be careful with what we show. The intention should be right.”