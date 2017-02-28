FLASH NEWS Supreme Court extends parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy until April 17 12 AIADMK MPs from O Panneerselvam camp are meeting President Pranab Mukherjee ABVP files complaint in Maurice Nagar Police station against the people who were harassing Gurmehar Kaur Indian shooter Jitu Rai wins bronze medal in 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup, reports SC refused to allow a woman’s plea to abort her 26-week old foetus suffering from ‘down syndrome’, reports ECI has received response of AIADMK to petition challenging VK Sasikala’s election as Gen Secy. It’s signed by Dy. Gen Secy TTV Dinakaran Note ban may have impacted short term growth but long term effects would include important gains going forward: OECD Sensex up 51 points; nifty touches 8900 mark in early trade 7 passengers killed & over 30 hurt as Visakhapatnam-bound bus falls into canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the Lieutenant General to demand action against ABVP

Coimbatore


Gautham Menon to produce Karthik Naren film

Covai Post Network
February 28, 2017

Karthik Naren ,the young lad who took the film industry by a storm with his `Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru’ has announced that his next film is titled “Naragasuran”.

And he has confirmed that Aravind Swamy will play the lead role. To add to this there has been a recent confirmation by Gautham Vasudev Menon that he will be the producer.

“Naragasuran is shaping up very well. It will be on the lines of a suspense thriller. As it is confirmed now that it will be produced by Gautham Menon, I am really excited about the project ” Karthik Naren told Covai Post.

About working with Aravind Swamy, he said, “We had two to three discussions. He liked the script very much. As he gets free, we will start the shoot around mid-2017. The other cast and crew are yet to be finalised”

It will be the second part of a thriller trilogy with `Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru’ being the first one and hopes to meet the expectations cinema-goers have.

About filmmaking Karthik said, “I see cinema as a responsible medium. We should be careful with what we show. The intention should be right.”

