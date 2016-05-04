Gem Hospital conference on laparoscopic hernia and gynaecology

Gem Hospital and Research Centre will host an international conference on laparoscopic hernia and gynaecology from May 19 to 21 at Hotel Le Meridien, Coimbatore.

Addressing the press today, Dr. C. Palanivelu, Conference President, said: “A majority of women suffer from hernia and gynaecological disorders like fibroid tumours of uterus and ovary. Laparoscopic method has revolutionised treatment. At this international conference we will demonstrate the advancements in laparoscopic treatments.”

Dr. Palanivelu added that laparoscopic form of treatment has become a one-day procedure that allows the patient to resume their routine activities the following day. At this conference all aspects from basic to current updates in the fields of laparoscopic hernia and gynaecology will be covered. Allen Benuafe, Jan F. Kukleta, Rolf Hartung, Shintaro Sakurar, Suthep U. and Tetsuhi Hayakawa are a few international faculties who are expected to participate in this international conference.

A free camp on hernia and uterus disorders will be organised at Gem Hospital on May 8. A few patients will be offered concessional treatment.