09 Aug 2017, Edition - 757, Wednesday
  • Former Union minister and BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwar Lal Jat passed away today morning at AIIMS, New Delhi
  • PM Modi congratulated Smriti Irani and Amit Shah on being elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat
  • RBI has asked commercial banks to periodically conduct vulnerability tests to test their cyber security preparedness
  • Gautam Gambhir Rates Cheteshwar Pujara Over Virat Kohli & Shikhar Dhawan in Test Cricket
Coimbatore

Gem Hospital conference on laparoscopic hernia and gynaecology

Covai Post Network
May 4, 2016

Gem Hospital and Research Centre will host an international conference on laparoscopic hernia and gynaecology from May 19 to 21 at Hotel Le Meridien, Coimbatore.

Addressing the press today, Dr. C. Palanivelu, Conference President, said: “A majority of women suffer from hernia and gynaecological disorders like fibroid tumours of uterus and ovary. Laparoscopic method has revolutionised treatment. At this international conference we will demonstrate the advancements in laparoscopic treatments.”

Dr. Palanivelu added that laparoscopic form of treatment has become a one-day procedure that allows the patient to resume their routine activities the following day. At this conference all aspects from basic to current updates in the fields of laparoscopic hernia and gynaecology will be covered. Allen Benuafe, Jan F. Kukleta, Rolf Hartung, Shintaro Sakurar, Suthep U. and Tetsuhi Hayakawa are a few international faculties who are expected to participate in this international conference.

A free camp on hernia and uterus disorders will be organised at Gem Hospital on May 8. A few patients will be offered concessional treatment.

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Think before you step into a fish spa
May 05, 2017

Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Sculpting your Body with Asans -I
May 05, 2017

People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Easy Chair Yoga Poses You Can Do Anywhere
May 05, 2017

Yoga is an age old Indian discipline which is not only used to reduce stress and gain mental peace but also to get fit. It helps improve blood circulation, reduces blood pressure a...

Read More