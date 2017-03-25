FLASH NEWS Tamil superstar Rajinikanth cancels his proposed visit to Sri Lanka after facing backlash Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare collapses Govt makes Aadhaar card mandatory for all mobile numbers Election Commission halts appointment of 16 Vice Chairpersons of PSUs in Jammu & Kashmir after a complaint by the opposition NC Virat Kohli ruled out of fourth Test against Australia, Ajinkya Rahane to lead the side

George shunted, Karan Singha is new Chennai Commissioner

Covai Post Network
March 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Karan Singha, Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch CID, Chennai, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, in the place of S. George, who has since been shifted.

An IPS officer of the 1987 batch, Singha began his stint in Tamil Nadu as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tuticorin, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore and IG of Police, (Central Zone.)

George’s transfer comes ahead of the April 12 by-election to R.K Nagar constituency in the city. The main opposition DMK recently appealed to the Election Commission to transfer George to ensure free and fair poll. Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Election Commission instructed the Tamil Nadu Government to replace him.

George was earlier transferred from the post of Chennai Commissioner ahead of Assembly elections last year for same reasons. The AIADMK Government appointed him again as the Chennai City Police Commissioner after it came to power.

