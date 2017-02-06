FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Get rid of ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ trees: students

Covai Post Network
February 6, 2017

Thanjavur: Students from various schools today took out a rally here to spread awareness among the people on the need to uproot the ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ (prosopis juliflora) trees.

Collector A. Annadurai flagged off the rally which commenced from near the railway junction. Holding placards, the students distributed pamphlets on the impact of the trees and the need to get rid of them to save the ground water from getting depleted.

The rally passed through main thoroughfares and culminated at the Palace premises. Besides the students, Chief Educational Officer Thiruvalarselvi also took part in the rally.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS