Get rid of ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ trees: students

Thanjavur: Students from various schools today took out a rally here to spread awareness among the people on the need to uproot the ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ (prosopis juliflora) trees.

Collector A. Annadurai flagged off the rally which commenced from near the railway junction. Holding placards, the students distributed pamphlets on the impact of the trees and the need to get rid of them to save the ground water from getting depleted.

The rally passed through main thoroughfares and culminated at the Palace premises. Besides the students, Chief Educational Officer Thiruvalarselvi also took part in the rally.