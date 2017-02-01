FLASH NEWS Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble Sensex trading at 28154, up 498 points. Nifty trading at 8720 up 158 points. Delhi HC agrees to hear plea against pre-poll freebies 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley

Coimbatore


Getting better understanding of role of FDI in Indian economy

Covai Post Network
February 1, 2017

To have a complete understanding of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and its role in the development of Indian economy, a one-day national conference on FDI was organised today by the Department of Commerce, Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

Dr. M. Kochadai, Resource Person from Pondicherry University presided over the session. Research scholars, faculty and students from more than 30 colleges and universities presented papers.

In the conference, the role of FDI, which is considered to be a major source of non-debt financial resource for the economic development of India, was discussed.

Also discussed in the forum was how foreign companies take advantage of relatively lower wages and special investment privileges such as tax exemptions, etc. For a country where foreign investments are being made, it also means achieving technical know-how and generating employment.

The benefits, drawbacks, criticism and policy measures were discussed, and solutions to overcome the problems relating to FDI were also deliberated.

Certificates for the participants were distributed by Dr. S. Sivagnanan, Asst. Prof, Department of Commerce, Government Arts College, Coimbatore.

