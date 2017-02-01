Getting better understanding of role of FDI in Indian economy

To have a complete understanding of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and its role in the development of Indian economy, a one-day national conference on FDI was organised today by the Department of Commerce, Sankara College of Science and Commerce.

Dr. M. Kochadai, Resource Person from Pondicherry University presided over the session. Research scholars, faculty and students from more than 30 colleges and universities presented papers.

In the conference, the role of FDI, which is considered to be a major source of non-debt financial resource for the economic development of India, was discussed.

Also discussed in the forum was how foreign companies take advantage of relatively lower wages and special investment privileges such as tax exemptions, etc. For a country where foreign investments are being made, it also means achieving technical know-how and generating employment.

The benefits, drawbacks, criticism and policy measures were discussed, and solutions to overcome the problems relating to FDI were also deliberated.

Certificates for the participants were distributed by Dr. S. Sivagnanan, Asst. Prof, Department of Commerce, Government Arts College, Coimbatore.