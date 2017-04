Banned chewing tobacco products such as ghutka and panmasala, worth Rs. 5 lakh were seized from various shops and godowns in the city today.

Based on information on the increased sale of tobacco products, the officials of Food Safety Cell carried out raids on shops and godowns in R.G. Street and seized ghutka and panparag, police said.

These products are being brought by trains and buses from various places and sold in retail in various shops, which has been banned in the State, they said.