Coimbatore


Gift of gab takes youth to the UK

By Covai Piriyan
July 19, 2015

There is no gain without pain. True to this adage, Vajresh Balaji, who completed his Standard X at Shri Nehru Vidyalaya at RS Puram in Coimbatore, strived hard to do something different from the beaten track. And, he did achieve by getting selected to do a two-year study in the United Kingdom.

vajresh got an opportunity to take part at an event in New Delhi where he addressed an elite audience. It so happened that the head of Rendcomb College from the U.K. was also present.

Impressed by his talk, Vajresh said the UK-based college head invited him to do a two-year course at their campus located at Gloucestershire in South West England. However, he had to prepare for an interview for getting selected. After successfully clearing it, he got a mail from the management of the college informing him that he could join the college in September. He would spend two year at the boarding school, pursuing Sixth Form, which is equivalent to Plus One and Plus Two.

Vajresh Balaji is also actively involved in TEDxkids@RSPURAM. He claims to be the youngest licensee across Asia for an US-based non-profit organisation called ‘Technology Entertainment Design’ (TED) which allows individuals to conduct events independently to spread ideas among people drawn from different walks of life.

It is worth mentioning that Vajresh Balaji as curator for TEDxKids@RSPURAM organised for an event at Vivanta by Taj wherein he invited 14 guest speakers from different disciplines to share their work experiences among the audience. TED has developed the skillset in getting his vision realised, he says.

Since his father Balaji is a jewellery shop owner and mother Sangeetha, a home-maker and an artist, Vajresh wants to step into the shoes of his dad in starting his own venture after his higher studies as he is inspired by former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s words of ‘Be a job-provider and not a job-seeker’.

Comments 4
