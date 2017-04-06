FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

Coimbatore


Girl child still being denied education: Poet

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A section of female children in rural areas is being denied education, despite the spreading of awareness about education for all, according to poet and president of the Pollachi Literary Circle Hamsapriya.

At the Community Support Group meeting held at the Kodangapatti in Pollachi on Wednesday, Hamsapriya society would grow only if education to female children was given importance.

“Our former leaders struggled very hard to bring education into villages and empower the rural community. Women were largely benefited because of such initiatives and we should make sure that women are still given good education,” she urged.

Apart from education, health and hygiene should also be given importance in rural areas and a major reformation was needed, she added.

Around 250 people participated in the programme organised by National Child Labour Project, Coimbatore.

