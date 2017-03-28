FLASH NEWS Sensex rebounds 172.37 points to end at 29,409.52; Nifty recovers 55.60 points to close at 9,100.80 Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister meets drought-hit TN farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar Roger Federer beats Del Potro in straight sets to advance at Miami Open SC reserves verdict on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of Lokpal IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Coimbatore


Girl student found dead in college toilet

Covai Post Network
March 28, 2017

Thanjavur: A girl studying in a private arts and science college near Kumbakonam was found dead in the college toilet today.

Sindhuja (20), daughter of head constable Thirumeni and resident of Udayangudi village in Cuddalore district, was studying for second-year BA (English) at Annai Arts and Science College.

Sources said Sindhuja who went to the toilet in the college this afternoon did not return for long. Students found a particular toilet room latched from inside and informed college authorities who broke open the door and found Sindhuja lying unconscious.

She was taken to Government Hospital in Kumbakonam where the doctors declared her dead.

Sindhuja who came to college on Monday did not attend the class as also the model exam, sources said. Kumbakonam taluk police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Activists of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a demonstration in front of the college demanding a probe into the death.

