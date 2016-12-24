Girls from Puliakulam Corporation HS make it Bala Janaagraha South Zonal Civic Fest

The Puliakulam Corporation High School has made it to the finals of the Bala Janaagraha South Zonal Civic Fest to be held by on January 7 at Bengaluru.

As a part of the Bala Janaagraha project, the Coimbatore Corporation, in association with Aram Foundation and Spice Foundation, conducted the competition in which student had to select a 250 m stretch, observe issues and problems there, and suggest solutions for them.

Six corporation school students participated from Ammani Ammal, RS Puram, Selvapuram, Puliakulam, Krishnapuram and Peelamedu.

The Puliakulam school team, comprised of 10 girls, selected the road from Shree Hospital to Coimbatore Kidney Centre at Puliakulam. In their assessment, the road lacked a bus shelter, proper drainage, accessible public toilet and cleanliness. They won for the creative presentation of their project.

Latha Sundaram, Managing Trustee of Aram Foundation said, “The girls really did excellent groundwork, which included talking about civic issues with the local people, talking to the authorities, and illustrating all the issues with solutions for them through drawings.”

Talking about the pencil sketches she said, “In the team, a girl named Nandini made those pencil sketches without using an eraser even once. Moreover, the students were able to answer the questions confidently.”

Corporation Commissioner K Vijayakarthikeyan distributed the prizes to the winners who bagged the top three prizes.

Addressing the participants, Vijayakarthikeyan said, “It not about winning; the participation itself has enriched you all.”