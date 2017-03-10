Give DMK video copy of trust vote proceedings: HC

Chennai: Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Assembly secretary to hand over the official copy of the video footage of the trust vote proceedings on February 18 to the DMK.

On a petition by DMK working president M K Stalin, Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice M Sundar asked Assembly Secretary Jamaludeen to hand over the video recording of the series of events during the trust vote where DMK legislators were evicted.

Jamaludeen immediately told the court that he would furnish it.

Earlier, Stalin’s senior counsel R Shanmugasundaram despite a court direction, the secretary had not furnished the copy.

He also alleged that there was the possibility of the video recording being tampered with by the Assembly authorities. Refuting the allegations, senior counsel for the secretary Trivedi said there more than 60 representatives of media organisations and there was no possibility of tampering the video or any intention to do so.

Stalin who has challenged the trust vote asked the court to declare the February 18 Assembly proceedings null and void. He also said the entire proceedings, held in the absence of Opposition parties, were against the law.

The High Court also asked Stalin to submit his reponse, if any, and posted the case for further hearing on March 24.