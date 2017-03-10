FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Give DMK video copy of trust vote proceedings: HC

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Assembly secretary to hand over the official copy of the video footage of the trust vote proceedings on February 18 to the DMK.

On a petition by DMK working president M K Stalin, Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice M Sundar asked Assembly Secretary Jamaludeen to hand over the video recording of the series of events during the trust vote where DMK legislators were evicted.

Jamaludeen immediately told the court that he would furnish it.

Earlier, Stalin’s senior counsel R Shanmugasundaram despite a court direction, the secretary had not furnished the copy.

He also alleged that there was the possibility of the video recording being tampered with by the Assembly authorities. Refuting the allegations, senior counsel for the secretary Trivedi said there more than 60 representatives of media organisations and there was no possibility of tampering the video or any intention to do so.

Stalin who has challenged the trust vote asked the court to declare the February 18 Assembly proceedings null and void. He also said the entire proceedings, held in the absence of Opposition parties, were against the law.

The High Court also asked Stalin to submit his reponse, if any, and posted the case for further hearing on March 24.

