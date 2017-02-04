Give opportunities to upcoming musicians to take music to next generation: Governor Narasimhan

Thanjavur: Music can be developed only if upcoming musicians are given opportunities so as to take music to the next generation, said E L S Narasimhan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Inaugurating the Narayanan Memorial ninth annual music concert in Kumbakonam on Friday, Narasimhan observed that Carnatic music has a rich tradition and music has divine power. “Mental stress will reduce only by listening to music. The practice of saving money and assets will not give happiness and good health. Peace of mind alone will give happiness and good health,” he said.

Narasimham said that presence of mind and intelligence was required to sing Carnatic songs. “Devotion is a must to acquire presence of mind and intelligence. Knowledge of music will not shine without having devotion,” he added.

Earlier, City Union Bank Managing Director Kamakodi welcomed the gathering. Prof. R Sethuraman, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA University, offered felicitations.