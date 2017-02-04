FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Give opportunities to upcoming musicians to take music to next generation: Governor Narasimhan

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017

Thanjavur: Music can be developed only if upcoming musicians are given opportunities so as to take music to the next generation, said E L S Narasimhan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Inaugurating the Narayanan Memorial ninth annual music concert in Kumbakonam on Friday, Narasimhan observed that Carnatic music has a rich tradition and music has divine power. “Mental stress will reduce only by listening to music. The practice of saving money and assets will not give happiness and good health. Peace of mind alone will give happiness and good health,” he said.

Narasimham said that presence of mind and intelligence was required to sing Carnatic songs. “Devotion is a must to acquire presence of mind and intelligence. Knowledge of music will not shine without having devotion,” he added.

Earlier, City Union Bank Managing Director Kamakodi welcomed the gathering. Prof. R Sethuraman, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA University, offered felicitations.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS