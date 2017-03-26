FLASH NEWS AK Saseendran, Kerala transport minister resigns from post 1 killed, 13 injured after gunman opened fire in a Cincinnati nightclub in Ohio, USA Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel wins season opening Australian GP; Lewis Hamilton 2nd & team-mate Valtteri Bottas 3rd New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will create a Bhavya and Divya Bharat: PM Modi MDMK chief Vaiko joins the farmers from Tamil Nadu, protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi for drought relief fund, reports Supreme Court to go paperless in 6 months: CJI 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Two terrorists snatched AK-47 rifle from a Policeman in Jammu; Policeman injured, one terrorist arrested, other with rifle fled

Give theatre importance: Puviyarasu

Covai Post Network
March 26, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Poet and scriptwriter Puviyarasu has called for ensuring that theatre gets its due importance. At a private event in Coimbatore on Saturday, he made a dig at the `unrealistic’ world of the widely-acknowledged Tamil cinema and said drama of today was very realistic and did not always have fantasy as in cinema.

“Long gone are the days when films were realistic where directors themselves would come inside the frame to show that it is only a film and not real life. Movies of today are making fools out of people,” Puviyarasu said.

Acknowledging the involvement of students in drama, Puviyarasu, who has also written a few Tamil plays, said such things should be encouraged for the development of art. “The Government is not supporting senior theatre artistes and once the younger generation takes up the reins, the situation will change,” he said.

Plays were once instrumental in creating political awareness, and there should be this freedom to depict such issues in scripts, he added.

