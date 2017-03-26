Giving elephants a voice on stage

A lean elephant walks to the centre stage as animals and humans listen in silence to its pleas. “My path is blocked by educational institutions. Am I going to study and get a degree from there?” The audience applauds at this mockery of human greed that has usurped the land of elephants, all under the name of development.

While industrialists and politicians feel that development is necessary, the children of the TVS Academy from Hosur, who performed the play `Yanai Kanamal Agiradhu’ (The elephant is disappearing) in Coimbatore on Saturday, see development as nothing but a big joke.

The 43 children of the academy, involved in the play staged as a part of the World Forest Day celebrations on Tuesday and organised by environment organization Osai, brought out the emotions of animals. The lean elephant continues, “I am lean because I have no food and humans are looting my land and food.” The audience responds instantly to the emotion expressed by the little girl actor.

The pathway of the elephants is blocked by mines, educational institutions, thermal power plants, farm houses, resorts, theme parks, highways and railway tracks. The students also voice the emotions of other creatures and the adivasis, who are forced to keep migrating in the name of development.

In one of the scenes, animals, activists, adivasis, youth and industrialists engage in a debate. While the industrialists and the youth vociferously argue for development, activists, adivasis and animals claim that development should never be done at the cost of natural resources.

Calling humans as `City cockroaches that build concrete nests’, the artistes also mock at the selfishness humans who hunt animals for tusks, meat and fur.

Creating a self-played music set up, the songs of children bring out the emotions of animals conveying their right to live.

Even statistics is brought out through the play with artistes claiming that elephant numbers have decimated to 30,000 from 10 lakh once in the country.

The students, apart from talking about the problems of quarries inside reserves in Hosur from where they come, also portray the plight of animals in Coimbatore that are facing problems because of fences put up inside the forest by various organisations.

The play ends with animals mocking humans because of the danger that we are to face if we destroy nature. “We were here before you. We can live without you, but you cannot survive without us. Your actions will soon result in natural calamities that are to kill you,” the voice of the animals echoes in the hall and the audience give a standing ovation as curtains fall.