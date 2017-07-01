GKNM Hospital celebrates Founder’s Day

The G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital today celebrated its 65th Founder’s Day by giving away meritorious service and performance awards to doctors and other staff members.
Giving away the awards, Justice M.M. Sundaresh of Madras High Court said money should not be the only aim while serving the people. “Any country will be considered developed and a good place to live in only when its people are healthy and happy,” he said.
S. Pathy, President, GKNM Charity Trust for Education and Medical Relief presided over the function.
