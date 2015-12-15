GKNM Hospital hosts workshop on aortic valve surgeries

The Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery of the G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital organized a two-day workshop recently. “Since 1998, the department has been organizing this workshop focusing on one chosen aspect of cardiac surgery each year.” Bhanu Rao, Manager of Public Relations at G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, said.

This time, the topic was ‘Aortic valve repair and Proximal Aorta.’ A release from the hospital said that the live workshop facilitated a two-way interactive audio-visual communication between the operating theatre and participants of the workshop.

Professors Gebrine El Khoury and Emmanuel Lansac, experts in the field of heart repair surgery, participated in the workshop. Professor Gebrine, who is from Brussels, is considered the father of aortic repair, because of his contributions to the field of heart repair surgery. At the workshop echo-cardiologist from Mayo Clinic in USA, Chandrasekar demonstrated how an echo evaluation is carried out.

About 250 participants, including students, scholars, academicians, and professional from the medical fraternity from across the country attended this workshop.