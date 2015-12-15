FLASH NEWS Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala, 3 injured

Coimbatore


GKNM Hospital hosts workshop on aortic valve surgeries

Covai Post Network
December 15, 2015

The Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery of the G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital organized a two-day workshop recently. “Since 1998, the department has been organizing this workshop focusing on one chosen aspect of cardiac surgery each year.” Bhanu Rao, Manager of Public Relations at G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital, said.

This time, the topic was ‘Aortic valve repair and Proximal Aorta.’ A release from the hospital said that the live workshop facilitated a two-way interactive audio-visual communication between the operating theatre and participants of the workshop.

Professors Gebrine El Khoury and Emmanuel Lansac, experts in the field of heart repair surgery, participated in the workshop. Professor Gebrine, who is from Brussels, is considered the father of aortic repair, because of his contributions to the field of heart repair surgery. At the workshop echo-cardiologist from Mayo Clinic in USA, Chandrasekar demonstrated how an echo evaluation is carried out.

About 250 participants, including students, scholars, academicians, and professional from the medical fraternity from across the country attended this workshop.

