Go online to connect with your Guru’s teachings

Several people across the globe prefer to start their day on a positive note, be it by reading a spiritual book or a quote, or listening to a spiritual guru on the television. For those who wish to read, listen and watch to get their daily dose of positivity, but do not have the time to do all these together on busy mornings, www.http://guruandme.co/ comes as a refreshing solution. This website provides a platform to offer a comprehensive package of positivity in all forms.

According to its founder Paritosh Sharma, the sayings and teachings of all the gurus are available on the website, and it is intended to touch millions across the world. But he makes it clear that the website is not a spiritual one. The intention is to spread positivity and make messages and quotes of the great men and women available on one platform.

“Guru and me is a mission to help 10 million people find their life’s purpose, live happy and leave this world a better place,” Paritosh says.

This inspirational website that was launched about six weeks ago already has about 7.5K hits. The website viewers include people from the geographical regions of Russia, the United States, Geneva, and of course across India. Interestingly, more number of women spend time on this website.

When you log on to www.http://guruandme.co/, the home page will give you a choice of messages from Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev and more. This website also has a section called ‘Surprise your Parents’.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the founder has given children an opportunity to express their love for their parents through this section. By paying a nominal fee of Rs. 200, the user can leave a message for his or her parents that will be shared on this website. The parents of the user will also be notified of the message.

Coimbatore based Avintaka Sharma regularly checks for updates on this website. “It is my parents’ anniversary this month end. I will surprise them with a message on their special day,” says Avintaka.