Gold smugglers caught at Chennai airport

October 16, 2016
Chennai: A passenger and two ground handling staff were caught while allegedly attempting to smuggle gold biscuits valued at Rs 35 lakh, out of the Chennai International Airport here today, an official of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said.

The passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi by a private airliner this morning, handed a bag containing gold biscuits weighing 1 kg, to Gautham and Akthar, both working for a private ground handling service, to smuggle it outside, the official said. Based on a tip-off, the DRI officials kept a close watch on the staff and intercepted them along with the passenger. The trio have been detained for questioning and the gold biscuits seized, the officials said.

