Coimbatore


“Good quality cattle feed will result in good quality and quantity of milk”

Covai Post Network
February 8, 2017

To meet the demand of 80 million tonnes of feed a year, Amul has come up its own brand of cattle feed, which was launched in the city recently at Hotel Grand Regent.

Speaking at the event, K. Rathnam, Managing Director of Amul, said, “Less feed production is the main reason behind the problem of low milk yield in the country.”

He added, “The other challenge in increasing milk yield is that out of 32 crore cattle in the country, only 21.5 crore are breedable.”

He also stated that an overall increase in good quality feed will increase good quality and quantity of milk.

Amul, in partnership with RGS Feed, Erode, is planning to set up a feed production facility that will cater to the demands in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which together produce nearly 10,000 lakh litres of milk a year.

Gopal Shukla, Manager Sales and Marketing, Amul, R. Sundaram, Founder, RGS Feed, and C.P. Charles, Vice President – Operations, ABT Sakthi Mills, were also present during the launch.

