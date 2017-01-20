Good Samaritans at it

Behind the peaceful agitation by students at the VOC Grounds here, there are a group of good Samaritans who have been providing them with food and drinking water since the time the protests began.

On Friday, members of the All India Bank Officer’s Confederation of Coimbatore distributed biscuits and water packets to the protesters. More than thousand food packets were distributed to the protesters.

J. Vanangamudi, President of the Association appreciated the protesters for their efforts to safeguard the culture of Tamil Nadu.

Members of the No Food Waste organisation also distributed food to the protesters on Thursday and Friday.

According to sources, even the media and police personnel who were present there given food and water packets by the organisers.