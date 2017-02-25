‘Google cannot replace Gurus’

“Teachers are the real role model for students. It is only through teachers the students inculcate knowledge. Gurus can never be replaced by Google. It (Google) may offer lot of content. But only teachers can mould students properly,” according to Dr. H. Devaraj, Former Vice-Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC).

He was addressing the annual day celebrations of Sankara College of Science and Commerce at Saravanampatti today.

Around 330 students, who got their placements through the college, were given appointment orders. Prizes were given away to those who excelled in academics, sports and culturals. Students also presented various cultural events on the occasion.