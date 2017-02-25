FLASH NEWS Those who have looted the country won’t go unpunished. Rights of common citizens would be protected: PM in Manipur Trump signs executive order to slash federal regulations De Villiers fastest to 9000 ODI runs, beats Ganguly’s record PM Modi indeed working like a donkey: Digvijaya Singh HIV vaccine suppresses virus in five patients BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s tally rises to 87 as 3 join party Nitish Kumar and I have grown old: Lalu Prasad Yadav Scientists use light to convert carbon dioxide into fuel Shelter dogs to replace ball boys at Brazil Open 2017 UK tracking 257 possible Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Coimbatore


‘Google cannot replace Gurus’

Covai Post Network
February 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

“Teachers are the real role model for students. It is only through teachers the students inculcate knowledge. Gurus can never be replaced by Google. It (Google) may offer lot of content. But only teachers can mould students properly,” according to Dr. H. Devaraj, Former Vice-Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC).

He was addressing the annual day celebrations of Sankara College of Science and Commerce at Saravanampatti today.

Around 330 students, who got their placements through the college, were given appointment orders. Prizes were given away to those who excelled in academics, sports and culturals. Students also presented various cultural events on the occasion.

