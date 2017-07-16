Government blamed for failure to control dengue and fever

DMK MLA, N Karthik today blamed the Government for its failure to control dengue across the State.

Karthik, representing Singanallur in the city, who visited the patients undergoing treatment in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital here, told reporters that the Government was also not not giving the exact number of persons down with fever and dengue cases, reported in this and neighbouring districts.

Stating that he, during the visit, noticed that over 100 persons were being treated for dengue and fever, he alleged that there was no proper beds for them and two patients were sharing a bed.

A woman patient was found lying in a three-wheeler on the hospital premises for want of bed, he alleged and asked the Health Department and District Administration to take immediate steps to control the spread.

On the directive of party working President and Leader of opposition in the assembly, M K Stalin he has visited and sent preliminary report to him and photographs and full report will be taken to Chennai tomorrow, he said.

A senior official in the CMCH, on condition of anonymity, said that there are adequate beds and sometimes during cleaning process, one of the patients could have been shifted to the nearest bed.