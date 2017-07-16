17 Jul 2017, Edition - 734, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan killed: US
  • US House passes bill on $621.5 bn defence deal with India
  • Gurjar 2nd Indian to win gold at World Para Athletics C’ship
  • Russia launches 73 satellites in one go, second most ever
  • Facebook’s new feature to let users create their own GIFs
  • East Delhi to link Aadhaar with birth and death certificates
  • Donald Trump calls for transparent Mexico border wall
  • TCS shares fall 2.8% after quarterly profit drops by 10%
  • Would ask Putin whom he supported for presidency: Trump
  • Masked gunmen kill 5 policemen in Egypt
Coimbatore

Government blamed for failure to control dengue and fever

Covai Post Network
July 16, 2017

DMK MLA, N Karthik today blamed the Government for its failure to control dengue across the State.

Karthik, representing Singanallur in the city, who visited the patients undergoing treatment in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital here, told reporters that the Government was also not not giving the exact number of persons down with fever and dengue cases, reported in this and neighbouring districts.

Stating that he, during the visit, noticed that over 100 persons were being treated for dengue and fever, he alleged that there was no proper beds for them and two patients were sharing a bed.

A woman patient was found lying in a three-wheeler on the hospital premises for want of bed, he alleged and asked the Health Department and District Administration to take immediate steps to control the spread.

On the directive of party working President and Leader of opposition in the assembly, M K Stalin he has visited and sent preliminary report to him and photographs and full report will be taken to Chennai tomorrow, he said.

A senior official in the CMCH, on condition of anonymity, said that there are adequate beds and sometimes during cleaning process, one of the patients could have been shifted to the nearest bed.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

A smile means much for the forlorn
May 05, 2017

It was at one of the amusement parks near here that I first noticed the melancholic look on a quadragenarian woman operating one of the fun rides......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – I
May 05, 2017

Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

How To Lose Weight After Child Birth
May 05, 2017

The baby is here and your days and nights are packed with action, somewhere there is also a burning desire to fit into your old clothes and wear......

Read More