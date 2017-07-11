Government is working to create a national ‘no-fly’ list

The Government is working on to create a ‘No-fly list’ which will apply to all citizens of India, no no matter what their role of position is, Union minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayanth Sinha said today.

Replying to a specific question on the recent incidents of misbehaviour of a few elected representatives with Airlines staff, Sinha said that safety was of paramount concern to us and the ministery was working on a national “no-fly list.”

“We will add safety as the first to be introduced in India, as nowhere else in the world that this type of a No-fly List will be created. This will apply to all citizens of India, no matter what their role or position is. Safety applies to everyone,” he said.

To a question on bilateral connectivity with other countries, he said “We will sort out the issues on bilateral connectivity and take a view on the countries that we can connect within the bilateral agreements. There have to be modifications within the bilateral agreements that we have, and we will look into it.”

To yet another question on International connectivity to Coimbatore, Sinha said that the request in this regard has come from various industry associations.

“We will see how we have the city connected to more International routes, since there is the need for international travel considering the industrial city.

We are hopeful that as our Airlines add more planes and more pilot to their fleet, Coimbatore will be on top of the list,” Sinha said.

On the issue of Wi FI connectivity, he said that this was being examined right now, since there were certain security considerations that have to be fully examined and fully dealt with before we can allow it in the Air.It is a matter that Ministry of Home Affairs to sort out and they are looking into it, he said.

To another question on the decision to not to serve non-veg in Air India flights, Sinha said that it was taken to reduce food wastage and costs, as the ministry has to honestly look into how it can make Air India operate in an efficient manner.