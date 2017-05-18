Government will complete term: Raju

Udhagamandalam: State Cooperative minister Sellur K Raju today exuded confidence that the AIADMK ministry headed by Edapadi Palanisamy will complete its full term.

With talks to bring the Amma and Puratchi Thalaivi faction together continuing, there will be no threat to the ministry, he said.

“The merger will happen soon,” Raju said on the sidelines of a review meeting of cooperative societies here on Thursday.

There are 32,723 public distribution outlets in the State and 2,208 new shops were opened during the second AIADMK term.

Nearly 45,000 tonnes of ‘Ooty Tea’ worth Rs 5.41 crore was sold during the last one year through ration shops, he added.