Governor leaving for Delhi tonight

Tamil Nadu Governor, Ch Vidyasagar Rao is cutting short his visit to Udhagamandalam and rushing to New Delhi by evening flight.

After attending a function here, Rao had left for Ooty around 12.30 p.m. As per the schedule, he was to stay at Ooty tonight and tomorrow and attend the convocation of Bharathiar University here on February 7.

However, the developments in ruling AIADMK reportedly forced Rao to return to Chennai, but he is now leaving for New Delhi by 7,30 p.m. flight from here, police sources said.

Officially it was told that Rao is going to Delhi to attend the wedding in Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s family.