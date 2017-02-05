FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


Governor leaving for Delhi tonight

Covai Post Network
February 5, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Tamil Nadu Governor, Ch Vidyasagar Rao is cutting short his visit to Udhagamandalam and rushing to New Delhi by evening flight.

After attending a function here, Rao had left for Ooty around 12.30 p.m. As per the schedule, he was to stay at Ooty tonight and tomorrow and attend the convocation of Bharathiar University here on February 7.

However, the developments in ruling AIADMK reportedly forced Rao to return to Chennai, but he is now leaving for New Delhi by 7,30 p.m. flight from here, police sources said.

Officially it was told that Rao is going to Delhi to attend the wedding in Union Minister Prakash Javadekar’s family.

