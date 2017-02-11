Chennai: In the background of O. Panneerselvam submitting his resignation, it would be better for Tamil Nadu Governor, Ch. Vidyasagar Rao to convene the Assembly immediately and carry out trial of strength, Dravida Kazhagam General Secretary, K. Veeramani said today.

“With claims and counterclaims flying thick and fast, the political situation in the State is totally confusing and the Governor should not delay his decision,” Veeramani told reporters here.

The Governor should also order an independent inquiry into the claims by Paneerselvam that he was forced to tender his resignation, he said.

Veeramani alleged that BJP and RSS were trying to add fuel to the fire and impose Article 356 in their favour as part of their plan to saffronise the State.

Stating that the delay in the decision of the Governor would lead to more confusion among the public, he said that Rao’s silence was against democracy.

Moreover, the date for the verdict in the disproportionate cases against Sasikala was yet to be fixed, the delay in the decision was not fair, Veeramani, who was here to participate in a meeting, said.