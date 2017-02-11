Governor will decide after detailed deliberations, says Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Saturday said the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao will take a decision only after detailed deliberations.

Talking to reporters here, Radhakrishnan said the situation is not like a game of cards where one can deal a card soon after picking a new one.

“The Governor cannot take a decision in haste. He has to take into various aspects before arriving at a decision.”

Queried about the delay in appointing a permanent Governor for Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan asked: “What is the difference between a permanent Governor and a Governor with additional charge?”