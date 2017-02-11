FLASH NEWS 63% voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission VK Sasikala meets MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, Tamil Nadu TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests Egyptian woman weighing 500 kg reaches Mumbai for treatment

Coimbatore


Governor will decide after detailed deliberations, says Union Minister

Covai Post Network
February 11, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan on Saturday said the Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao will take a decision only after detailed deliberations.

Talking to reporters here, Radhakrishnan said the situation is not like a game of cards where one can deal a card soon after picking a new one.

“The Governor cannot take a decision in haste. He has to take into various aspects before arriving at a decision.”
Queried about the delay in appointing a permanent Governor for Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan asked: “What is the difference between a permanent Governor and a Governor with additional charge?”

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS