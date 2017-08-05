Govt. Arts and Science College to be opened tomorrow at Thondamuthur

The Government Arts and Science College, that has been established in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus, would be inaugurated tomorrow at Thondamuthur.
To begin with, the college, affiliated to the Bharatiar University, would offer BA degree in English, Economics, B.Com and B. Sc (Maths).
In a statement, Rural Development Minister S.P. Velumani said unlike other States, education system in Tamil Nadu was much easier. “In order to encourage students the Government is providing them with laptops, educational accessories and even footwear. Tamil Nadu is leading in the field of education,” he said.
The Minister was inspecting the college along with District Collector T.N. Hariharan and other officials.
District Collector, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Vice-Chancellor of Bharatiar University and other officials would be present at the inauguration.
Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More