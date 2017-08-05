05 Aug 2017, Edition - 753, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Govt. Arts and Science College to be opened tomorrow at Thondamuthur

Covai Post Network
August 5, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Government Arts and Science College, that has been established in the Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus, would be inaugurated tomorrow at Thondamuthur.

To begin with, the college, affiliated to the Bharatiar University, would offer BA degree in English, Economics, B.Com and B. Sc (Maths).

In a statement, Rural Development Minister S.P. Velumani said unlike other States, education system in Tamil Nadu was much easier. “In order to encourage students the Government is providing them with laptops, educational accessories and even footwear. Tamil Nadu is leading in the field of education,” he said.

The Minister was inspecting the college along with District Collector T.N. Hariharan and other officials.

District Collector, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, Vice-Chancellor of Bharatiar University and other officials would be present at the inauguration.

