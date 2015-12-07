FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


Govt. Arts College students’ protest

Covai Post Network
December 7, 2015

As many as 200 students from the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, staged a protest in front of the college here on Monday demanding that the quality of food provided in the women’s hostel be improved.

According to R. Saravanan, a student, the quality of food that is provided in the hostels is very poor and so is the condition of toilets. “There are more than 300 students staying in these hostels and the students regularly complain of health issues, including frequent vomiting and diarrhoea,” he said.

He further alleged that the food was not provided in time and students were forced to skip breakfasts as they needed to get to college early.

Another student said that the situation was the same in men’s hostel too. “The college administration has not responded to our demands,” he said.

The students who gathered in front of the college raised slogans against the college administration for not providing them with the necessary facilities. The students dispersed after Principal P. Jayalakshmi spoke to them and promised to look into the demands immediately.

