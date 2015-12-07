Govt. Arts College students’ protest

As many as 200 students from the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, staged a protest in front of the college here on Monday demanding that the quality of food provided in the women’s hostel be improved.

According to R. Saravanan, a student, the quality of food that is provided in the hostels is very poor and so is the condition of toilets. “There are more than 300 students staying in these hostels and the students regularly complain of health issues, including frequent vomiting and diarrhoea,” he said.

He further alleged that the food was not provided in time and students were forced to skip breakfasts as they needed to get to college early.

Another student said that the situation was the same in men’s hostel too. “The college administration has not responded to our demands,” he said.

The students who gathered in front of the college raised slogans against the college administration for not providing them with the necessary facilities. The students dispersed after Principal P. Jayalakshmi spoke to them and promised to look into the demands immediately.