Govt blaming opposition to hide its non-performance: Kanimozhi

Tamil Nadu government has nothing to talk about its development and achievements and is unnecessarily blaming opposition parties to
divert the attention of people, DMK Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi said today.
It was unnecessary and improper for the Government to accuse the opposition parties at the Government functions and this is only to hide its non-performance, without any development, Kanimozhi told reporters here.
On the dengue spread, she said that the Government was hiding the real situation about the disease, as it failed to take concrete measures to prevent it.
Besides, there was also no elected civic bodies, which was another major reason for its spread, she said.
Kanimozhi blamed AIADMK for its failure to present the case in the High Court with regard to an act introduced by DMK allowing the members of all caste to become priests in Temples.
Lack of transparency in AIADMK was the main reason for the ongoing debate over the death of former chief minister, Jayalalithaa, she said.
