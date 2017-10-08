08 Oct 2017, Edition - 817, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF party fired upon by a terrorist in Anantnag; one security official injured
  • Sasikala leaves from her residence to meet her ailing husband in Global Health City
  • Hyderabad: 75-year-old man’s body lay at his daughter’s flat in LB Nagar for over 30 days
  • PM Modi inaugurates a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat
  • Income Tax Department is conducting searches at about 50 locations on a leading auto manufacturing company
  • Yesvantpur-Kannur Express catches fire near Coimbatore
Coimbatore

Govt blaming opposition to hide its non-performance: Kanimozhi

Covai Post Network
October 8, 2017

Tamil Nadu government has nothing to talk about its development and achievements and is unnecessarily blaming opposition parties to
divert the attention of people, DMK Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi said today.

It was unnecessary and improper for the Government to accuse the opposition parties at the Government functions and this is only to hide its non-performance, without any development, Kanimozhi told reporters here.

On the dengue spread, she said that the Government was hiding the real situation about the disease, as it failed to take concrete measures to prevent it.

Besides, there was also no elected civic bodies, which was another major reason for its spread, she said.

Kanimozhi blamed AIADMK for its failure to present the case in the High Court with regard to an act introduced by DMK allowing the members of all caste to become priests in Temples.

Lack of transparency in AIADMK was the main reason for the ongoing debate over the death of former chief minister, Jayalalithaa, she said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Image 2017-09-22 at 1.04.17 PM

COLUMNS

Living in a retirement community, Why should elderly pay GST?
October 5, 2017

Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Cutting Off These 5 Foods From Your Diet May Make You Gain Weight!
October 7, 2017

Losing weight is a strenuous process. The best way to do so is to switch to a healthy and strict diet plan along with a regular exercise regime but this may not be as easy as it se...

Read More