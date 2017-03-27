FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Govt. college students boycott classes, stage demo

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017

Students of Government Arts and Science College in Kumbakonam boycotted their classes and staged a demonstration for the third successive day today demanding action against those who misappropriated the UGC funds meant for the development of the students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Most Backward Communities.

Led by Kalaiarasan, the students raised slogans demanding action against those who embezzled the funds.

They said the UGC allotted funds for conducting special coaching classes for students belonging to SC,ST and MBC community for various competitive examinations. However, no coaching classes were conducted for students. The principal and some professors of the college embezzled the funds pertaining to the period 2011-2016 by producing forged documents. Over 18,000 students were affected due to this, the students alleged.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS