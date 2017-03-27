Govt. college students boycott classes, stage demo

Students of Government Arts and Science College in Kumbakonam boycotted their classes and staged a demonstration for the third successive day today demanding action against those who misappropriated the UGC funds meant for the development of the students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Most Backward Communities.

Led by Kalaiarasan, the students raised slogans demanding action against those who embezzled the funds.

They said the UGC allotted funds for conducting special coaching classes for students belonging to SC,ST and MBC community for various competitive examinations. However, no coaching classes were conducted for students. The principal and some professors of the college embezzled the funds pertaining to the period 2011-2016 by producing forged documents. Over 18,000 students were affected due to this, the students alleged.