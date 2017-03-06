Govt makes public Jaya discharge summary

Health secretary statement aims to put to rest apprehensions, speculations

Chennai: The State Government has made public the discharge summary of late Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa to put to rest charges of administration of wrong drugs. She died on December 5, 2016, at Apollo Hospital.

“Certain insinuations have been made that administration of wrong drugs over a period of time prior to hospitalisation had led to health complications for the late Honorable Chief Minister,”, Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department J.Radhakrishnan said in a statement on Monday.

The medical reports indicate that except for corticosteroids administered for atopic dermatitis, she had been taking only `oral hypoglycemic and anti-hypertensive drugs to control pre-existing diabetes mellitus and hyper tension’, he said.

Wanting to put an end to needless speculation relating to the circumstances surrounding the hospitalisation, treatment and the demise, the government decided to make public the discharge summary received from Apollo Hospitals and the medical reports received from AIIMS in Delhi.

The statement said Apollo Hospital received a call around 10 pm on September 22, 2016, from the residence of the Jayalalithaa.

When the ambulance reported there they found she was breathless with low oxygen saturation resulting in drowsiness. She was immediately admitted to Apollo Hospitals and diagnosed to be suffering from infection and dehydration and respiratory distress.

“There were pre-existing co-morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, asthmatic bronchitis and hypothyroidism, but clearly the treatment report of Apollo Hospital, as well as that of AIIMS do not mention any evidence of trauma or any other event as alleged by certain political leaders,” Radhakrishnan said.

Former Speaker P.H. Pandian had alleged that Jayalalithaa was pushed down by somebody at her residence and wanted a probe into what led to Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation.

Jayalalithaa had responded well to the multi-disciplinary care in the Critical Care Unit of Apollo Hospital, Radhakrishnan said. She interacted with family and government officials on `some important issues including the Cauvery issue’, he added. But there has been no mention about any interaction with her cabinet colleagues.

Jayalalithaa’s clinical course deteriorated later and subsequently recovered substantially so that she was able to take food orally. It was on this basis that she was shifted to the High Dependency Unit at the hospital. Here her health improved and there was close monitoring by the panel of experts, he said.

The improvement was brought out in the reports of the AIIMS teams during the visits from October 13 to 15 and on December 3, Radhakrishnan said.

The AIIMS reports consistently concurred with the line of treatment being provided by Apollo Hospitals, he added.

Jayalalithaa suffered a massive cardiac arrest on December 4 evening, even while the intensivist from the Apollo Hospital was in her room. She was administered resuscitation and provided extra corporeal membrane oxygenation support in an hour.

“Every possible clinical attempt was made to sustain her revival as per prescribed medical protocols. A team of doctors, including experts from Apollo and AIIMS assessed the situation. It was clinically concluded that there was no heart function and there was also no neurological improvement denoting futility of life support,” the statement said.

After following all procedures, the condition was conveyed to senior ministers and political leaders which included O. Panneerselvam, Dr.Vijayabhaskar, M. Thambidurai, V.K.Sasikala and the Chief Secretary and the Health Secretary..

“All of them understood the situation and asked the medical team to act as per the standard protocol. The late Hon’ble Chief Minister passed away at 11.30 PM on December 5,.2016,” Radhakrishnan’s statement said.