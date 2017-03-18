Govt urged to bring an end to Rural Development Dept employees strike

Former MLA and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers Association President A. Lazar has appealed to the State Government to find a way to bring an end to the strike by the employees of Rural Development Department.

Due to their strike, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is not being implemented in rural areas. Also agricultural workers are not getting any work under the scheme resulting in loss of income for them, Lazar told reporters here today.

He also alleged that rice was not properly distributed to card holders in ration shops under Public Distribution System (PDS) in February and March. “The sale of essential commodities such as dhal and black gram has also been stopped,” he said and urged the State Government to ensure supply of all essential commodities to the card holders.

Lazar appealed to the State Government to go lenient on linking Aadhar number with ration cards.

“The association will mobilise one lakh people and stage an agitation in front of the Assembly on the day of debate of demands for grants for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is taken up for discussion in the House in May this year,” he added.