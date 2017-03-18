FLASH NEWS Man shot dead at Paris Orly airport after taking soldier’s gun: official 29L debit cards subjected to malware attack in 2016: Govt AIIMS emergency closed for 1st time as nurses go on strike India’s first full flight simulator to be set up in Delhi Chandigarh names highways as district roads over liquor ban We should forget about 2020 Olympic Games: Abhinav Bindra Rajnath Singh thanks Akshay for ₹1 crore donation to martyrs India signs deal with Russia for Sukhoi-30 jets’ maintenance Should not be intolerance in educational institutes: President Pranab Mukherjee Sniffer dog shot dead by police at New Zealand airport

Coimbatore


Govt urged to bring an end to Rural Development Dept employees strike

Covai Post Network
March 18, 2017
Former MLA and Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers Association President A. Lazar has appealed to the State Government to find a way to bring an end to the strike by the employees of Rural Development Department.

Due to their strike, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is not being implemented in rural areas. Also agricultural workers are not getting any work under the scheme resulting in loss of income for them, Lazar told reporters here today.

He also alleged that rice was not properly distributed to card holders in ration shops under Public Distribution System (PDS) in February and March. “The sale of essential commodities such as dhal and black gram has also been stopped,” he said and urged the State Government to ensure supply of all essential commodities to the card holders.

Lazar appealed to the State Government to go lenient on linking Aadhar number with ration cards.

“The association will mobilise one lakh people and stage an agitation in front of the Assembly on the day of debate of demands for grants for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is taken up for discussion in the House in May this year,” he added.

