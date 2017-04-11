Graffiti, callousness mar 2,500-year-old cave paintings

History is being defiled at Kumittipathi, a little hamlet on the city outskirts. Government negligence and public carelessness are playing spoilsport to the historical site having around 2,500-year old cave paintings.

The petrography paintings found in one of the caves in Pathimalai, a hillock 30 km from the city, are believed to be from the Megalithic period, say experts. The paintings have been etched using white-ochre limestone and saliva.

Paintings have various figures still in pristine form like the one of a man perched on an elephant with tusks. Other images include that of a deer, a traditional car being taken by people with a person sitting inside, a peacock and a group of people hand-in-hand standing in a line, possibly dancing.

Despite the site being an important historical area that gives a glimpse of the past, locals and tourists have certainly not seen it the same way. The place is littered with empty liquor bottles and brick stoves and they are even found inside the cave that has these art works.

Some of the paintings too have been damaged and at least a few visitors have marred the place with graffiti.

Epigraphist R. Jagadeesan says college students are now involved in the cleaning of the area and ensuring the paintings are preserved. “We take the students to the spot where they collect the liquor bottles and also wash the rocks using water. But every time we come back, the area has been turned worse,” he said.

Unfortunately, locals have not understood the importance of the site, he says. “We have written to the State Archaeological Department on numerous occasions to have a fence and ensure that the paintings are secure. But no concrete decision has been taken yet,” said another epigraphist.

T. Gunasekaran, one of the residents, said locals were also ready to help preserve the area if authorities gave ample support. “We too have been asking for a security to guard the site as it is an important one. It is a pride for the people of the area,” he adds.

A senior official from the State Archaeological Department said the department was identifying such to sites for preservation. “We are filing reports to the Government about similar sites and once it is considered by the department as a monument, we will take measures to preserve it,” he told the Covai Post.